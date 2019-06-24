For a zippy cauliflower salad, why not go to Morocco?

Chermoula is a traditional Moroccan marinade made with hefty amounts of cilantro, lemon and garlic that packs a big flavour punch. While this dressing is traditionally used as a marinade for meat and fish, we decided to make it the flavour base for a zippy cauliflower salad in an effort to dress up a vegetable that can be bland and boring.

We focused first on the cooking method of the starring vegetable. Roasting was the best choice to add deep flavour to the cauliflower and balance the bright chermoula. To keep the cauliflower from overbrowning before the interior was cooked, we started it covered and let it steam until barely tender.

Then we removed the foil, added sliced onion, and returned the pan to the oven to let both the onion and the cauliflower caramelize. Adding the onion to the pan once the cauliflower was uncovered ensured that they would finish cooking at the same time.

Finally, to highlight the natural sweetness of the cooked vegetables, we added shredded carrot and raisins, two traditional North African ingredients. Use the large holes of a box grater to shred the carrot.