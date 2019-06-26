Real Housewives of New York star Barbara Kavovit jumps from constructing in the real world to constructing a fictional one

Barbara Kavovit had high expectations for her book launch. Despite the call for rain, she was determined to toast her debut novel, Heels of Steel, on a rooftop overlooking the New York City skyline. “I want to celebrate by having buildings surrounding me,” she says.

You might not know Kavovit’s name, but if you’ve visited New York, there’s a chance that you’ve seen one of her buildings. She’s the CEO of Evergreen Construction, one of the few women-run construction companies in the city, and the proud owner of a pink Swarovski-crystal hardhat. More likely though, if you watched the last season of Real Housewives of New York, you’ll recognize Kavovit as the newest sidekick on the long-running reality show.

The rags-to-riches Heels of Steel scores all the beach-read checkboxes: sex, fashion, deceit, Hamptons parties, nasty rich villains and a tough-spirited heroine. Like Kavovit, Bridget, who owns her own designer hardhat, starts from nothing. She grows her construction company and her reputation into a huge success, only to have them demolished by her opportunistic ex-husband. As Bridget slowly rebuilds her modest empire, she takes a major risk and ends up competing for a lucrative skyscraper contract against a new love interest.

Kavovit can trace her love of construction back to the exact day. She was nine, playing with her Barbies in the bedroom she shared with her sister, when her father came back to their small Bronx apartment with a pile of two-by-fours.

“He put a hammer in my hand and he said, ‘Come on Barb, you’re gonna help me build these bunk beds so you and your sister could have more room.’”

For the next three weeks, the two of them worked together building the beds. “It was such a feeling of accomplishment, having my dad alongside of me being so patient and supportive,” Kavovit says. “It wasn’t like I was in the kitchen with my mom baking a cake. I think he really nurtured this feeling and this love of building and transformation.”

That memory of her father, who passed away in 2013, made its way into Bridget’s story. In fact, Kavovit is open about the fact that Heels of Steel, which she began writing four years ago, is really a loose fictionalization of her own life. Initially she thought about writing a memoir, “but I wanted to be able to go where I wanted to go without having any barriers in the way and to embellish on the characters — and to actually build a skyscraper, which I’ve never done.”

Kavovit’s decision to draw on real people and situations gives Heels of Steel its sense of authenticity, so much so that her son had to put down the book because he found it too difficult to read about the character based on his father. “There are some other unsavoury characters in the book, too. I think they’ll know who they are when they read it,” Kavovit says with a chuckle.

And then there are all the men in Heels of Steel who treat Bridget like her only role is to pretty up the joint, that she couldn’t possibly be competent or knowledgeable enough to undertake a major commercial project. Kavovit says, despite her success, it still happens in the real world, too. Just few weeks ago, she took screenshots of messages she received from a man in the business, in case she ever needs them.

“Nobody would believe that this stuff still goes on,” Kavovit says. “Not every day, but there are always situations where men who are in control will proposition me in some way to get the business.”