4 performances will keep you entertained June 28 at Waterdown's Oh Canada Ribfest

The 10th annual Oh Canada Ribfest kicks off today (June 28) and there's plenty on offer. In addition to a variety of ribbers, who will be serving up hungry patrons, there's live entertainment. Here are four performances that are scheduled for June 28 at Waterdown's Memorial Park (200 Hamilton St. North):

• Waterdown Dancers Inc. from 5 to 6 p.m.

• Southern Belle from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Gunpowder & Grace from 8 to 9 p.m.