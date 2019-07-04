MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Top 5 things to do in Flamborough and beyond July 5-7

1. Learn to quilt, knit and crochet

A Flamborough Seniors' program is taking its machines, needles and thread to Harry Howell Arena (27 Hwy. 5) for the summer. Learn to knit, quilt and crochet, enjoy a social time playing board games, dominoes and refreshments July 5 from 1 to 3 p.m.

2. Waterdown Village Farmers' Market

Celebrate berries as they appear at the market with tastings, recipes, jam-making tips and more. Connect with local farmers and producers, shop fruits, vegetables, eggs, artisan breads and baked goods in the parking lot of the Waterdown Legion (79 Hamilton St. North) July 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3. Furniture Painting Demo

Join Cait Geddes and learn how to refinish furniture at Rescued & Restored, 248 Freelton Rd. July 6 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event, held in support of Eagle's Nest Association, will also include a Q-and-A session with the expert painter.

4. Air Force Day

The Hamilton Warplane Heritage Museum will host current members of the Royal Canadian Air Force July 6, when guests can learn about their work and take a closer look at their planes. Located at 9280 Airport Rd., the museum's Air Force Day runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5. Tee off for Mental Health

Love golf and want to make a difference? From 12 until 8 p.m. July 6, Carlisle Golf and Country Club (523 Carlisle Rd.) will be home to a charity memorial golf tournament in support of CMHA and its local mental health initiatives. Golf, dinner and raffle prizes to be won.