Things heat up for Carlisle DJ DLMT

Dan Balamut remembered when he heard that he had landed on the Billboard charts.

A friend had tagged him and asked him if it was real. It was.

“We entered at number 39 and that was four weeks ago or five weeks ago and I was blown away,” he said. “There’s no way I’m on Billboard.”

Balamut, who goes by the stage name DLMT, peaked at number eight on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart with the song So Cold he produced with Mahalo. It featured singer-songwriter Lily Denning. As of last week it was sitting at number 11 — one spot higher than a song by pop music royalty Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

“I’ve been told by everyone it’s not nearly at its full potential yet, which is cool to hear.” - Dan Balamut

“They’re trying to go top five because when it goes top five, then it can go to daylight FM radio and stuff like that,” explained Balamut of his management team’s push to keep the track performing on the chart.

The DJ, based out of Carlisle, explained the song is currently on a few dance FM stations and airs on Sirius XM, but there is still some work to do before it makes it in the mainstream media.

Music has always been a part of Balamut’s life. He started with piano lessons, which he hated, before experimenting with guitar. The 26-year-old DJ and producer then tried out drums and “fell in love.” That influence would become the driving force behind the nostalgic grove he is known for — a sound he's been perfecting since producing his own music in 2016.

While away at school for civil engineering, he started dropping beats and some of his tracks did well overseas.

“I got approached by a label and an agency out there, they brought me out and that kind of kick-started my whole career,” he said.