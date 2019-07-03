Pasta salad with lemon and Tuscan kale makes the perfect side dish — but can be a meal all on its own

3/4 cup (90 g) feta cheese, crumbled

1 tbsp mint leaves, chopped

In a pot of salted boiling water, blanch the kale for 2 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and chill in ice water. Drain well, then lay out on a clean dishtowel to dry.

In the same pot of boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Two minutes before it’s done, add the edamame. Drain and transfer the pasta and edamame to a large bowl. Add half of the oil, lemon zest and juice. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside to cool.

In the empty pasta pot over medium heat, cook the garlic and red pepper flakes (if using) in the remaining oil until the garlic begins to brown. Add the kale and the remaining lemon zest and juice. Toss to coat and season with salt and pepper.

Serve the pasta topped with the kale salad and sprinkled with the feta and mint.

Makes 4 servings.

Note: Tuscan kale can be replaced with 2 cups of arugula, which doesn’t need to be blanched.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes