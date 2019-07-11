MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough July 12-14

1. Blooms for Africa Garden Tour

Love strolling through gardens? Tour some of Waterdown's finest from 6 to 9 p.m. July 12-13. Passport costs $20 with proceeds supporting the Stephen Lewis Foundation. For more information, including where to purchase tickets, visit bloomsforafrica.org.

2. Rotary Food 4 Kids Fundraising Brunch

Enjoy a tasty brunch prepared by community residents and members of the Rotary Club of Waterdown in support of Food4kids Hamilton-Halton and other Rotary projects at the Waterdown Legion (79 Hamilton St. North) during the farmers' market July 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3. Films in the Forest

Bring your chairs and blankets, sit under the stars and enjoy Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at Valens Lake Conservation Area, 1691 Regional Rd. 97. Film starts at 9 p.m. July 13. Price is $15 per vehicle.

4. Farm Crawl

Farms in Flamborough and beyond welcome residents to drop by for activities like pony grooming, cow milking, scavenger hunts. Visit 15 Orkney Rd. and meet the alpacas and tour the local brewery and bakery July 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

5. Explore Christie Lake