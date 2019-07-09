Waterdown singer Jaclyn Kenyon's new music video airs on CMT July 12

Singer-songwriter Jaclyn Kenyon is tackling the truth behind what it is really like When We Love.

The 22-year-old Waterdown native has spent the last couple of years developing her sound and maturing as a songwriter.

“Nashville is amazing and it’s just been so exciting actually just getting the music out there,” she said.

The inspiration behind her new track came organically from a desire not to write another love song.

“I just don’t want to write this fairy-tale type of love, I want it to be real and show people that love is hard work and that it’s going to come with a load of challenges, but at the end of the day, true love never gives up.”

When she pitched the idea, the writers she has been working with since Daddy’s Got a Shotgun, including Clay Mills (Darius Rucker), Steve Diamond (Faith Hill, Reba McEntire) and Robbie Nevil (Miley Cyrus), agreed.

When We Love is an uptempo dance tune which dropped in mid-June.

“It’s just a really beautiful song about that and just has a really deep message but with a really cool rock-country feel to it.”

Kenyon, who recently signed a deal with Sony Orchard and Soundly Music Nashville, has once again teamed up with producer Mike Krompass to help give her that harder sound to her style of country, which she said is more than a genre.

“For me, it’s my heart and how I live my life and how I write my songs and the stories that they tell.”