How to maximize beets' sweet, earthy flavour without mess

We sought a streamlined stovetop recipe for beets that maximized their sweet, earthy flavour – with minimal mess.

Braising worked perfectly. We partially submerged the beets in just 1 1/4 cups of water so that they partially simmered and partially steamed. Halving the beets cut down our cooking time.

In just 45 minutes, the beets were tender and their skins slipped off easily. We reduced the braising liquid and added brown sugar and vinegar to make a glossy glaze. Shallot, toasted almonds, fresh mint and thyme, and a little lemon zest finished the dish. Look for beets that are 2 to 3 inches in diameter.

You can use an 11-inch straight-sided saute pan in place of the Dutch oven in this recipe. The beets can be served warm or at room temperature. If serving at room temperature, add the nuts (or seeds, if making the variation with lime and pepitas) and fresh herbs right before serving.