MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough July 19-21

1. Learn to Draw Cartoons

Love cartoons and want to learn to create your own? Local cartoonist Mike Cope hosts a workshop for youngsters July 19 from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at the Lynden branch of the Hamilton Public Library, 110 Lynden Rd.

2. Fundraising BBQ

Sponsored by Turkstra, the July 19 barbecue at 61 Hamilton St. N. runs from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and benefits Flamborough Connects, which supports programs, events and activities for residents in need. Also joining the Turkstra and Flamborough Connects crews is Eagle's Nest Association.

3. Science4Fun: The Magic of the Super Magnet

Youth ages eight to 12 are invited to play with super magnet toys, make their own speaker and generate electricity with coils and magnets at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library (163 Dundas St. E.), July 20 from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m.

4. Pig Roast at Millgrove United Church

Fancy a tasty roast pork dinner with all the fixings? Millgrove United Church (370 5th Concession Rd. W.) serves up dinner, including baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw and rolls, July 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Register by July 18. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under. Call 905-689-8617 for tickets.

5. Visit Westfield

Take a stroll down memory lane at Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Rd.), where you can tour more than 35 historical buildings. Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy the grounds. Westfield is open Sundays from 12:30 until 4:30 p.m.