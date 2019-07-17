Angel's Diner in Waterdown offers homemade food with a '50s flair

Have you ever wanted to have lunch with Bogie or breakfast with Elvis?

At Angel’s Diner in Waterdown, you can visit your favourite ‘50s-era stars while dining on eats like the Big Bopper or the Jimmy Dean Burger.

Some of the tastiest dishes on offer at the Hamilton Street North eatery include souvlaki, hamburgers and Montreal smoked meat.

“Our smoked meat is what we’re famous for,” said restaurant manager Ashley Vickerson, adding that everything from the roast beef to hot turkey is real meat and served in generous helpings. “It’s a lot of homemade stuff.”

Angel's Diner opened its Waterdown location in 2005. Owner Philip Ruggiero originally ran the restaurant with his brother-in-law and two other partners before going solo about eight years ago.

Before becoming a franchisee, Ruggiero had spent much time travelling across the country doing trade shows. He was looking for a change that would allow him to "stay put."

When the opportunity to own the Waterdown Angel's Diner franchise presented itself, Ruggiero took it and is now in his 14th year running the business.

The diner serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and there's something for everyone on the 125-item menu. Guests may order everything from eggs Benedict ($15.99) to Louisiana Chicken ($16.99) to the Angela Burger ($15.99)

The family-friendly restaurant also caters to seniors and features a menu tailored specific to that demographic.

“They like coming here because it’s a home-cooked meal," said the owner.