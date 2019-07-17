Angel's Diner in Waterdown offers homemade food with a '50s flair

Have you ever wanted to have lunch with Bogie or breakfast with Elvis?
At Angel’s Diner in Waterdown, you can visit your favourite ‘50s-era stars while dining on eats like the Big Bopper or the Jimmy Dean Burger.
Some of the tastiest dishes on offer at the Hamilton Street North eatery include souvlaki, hamburgers and Montreal smoked meat.
“Our smoked meat is what we’re famous for,” said restaurant manager Ashley Vickerson, adding that everything from the roast beef to hot turkey is real meat and served in generous helpings. “It’s a lot of homemade stuff.”
Angel's Diner opened its Waterdown location in 2005. Owner Philip Ruggiero originally ran the restaurant with his brother-in-law and two other partners before going solo about eight years ago.
Before becoming a franchisee, Ruggiero had spent much time travelling across the country doing trade shows. He was looking for a change that would allow him to "stay put."
When the opportunity to own the Waterdown Angel's Diner franchise presented itself, Ruggiero took it and is now in his 14th year running the business.
The diner serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and there's something for everyone on the 125-item menu. Guests may order everything from eggs Benedict ($15.99) to Louisiana Chicken ($16.99) to the Angela Burger ($15.99)
The family-friendly restaurant also caters to seniors and features a menu tailored specific to that demographic.
“They like coming here because it’s a home-cooked meal," said the owner.
As guests dine, they can look around and see the glamorous faces of Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, James Dean and even Humphrey Bogart watching silently from their frames — each one captured in poses from publicity stills or scenes from their famous films.
On another wall is a mural of classic ‘50s nostalgia from an old car, a jukebox and rocket ship to the King of Rock singing into a Shure dynamic cardioid microphone — all vintage images merging together to provide ambience from another era.
While the Waterdown community has grown since the diner first started serving customers 14 years ago, there are some things that haven’t changed.
“We still get our same clientele that have been here (for) quite a while actually,” said Ruggiero.
Vickerson said she hopes that when people come to the diner, they enjoy good food and leave with full bellies while embracing a fun vintage vibe.
“It’s nostalgia.”
