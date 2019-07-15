This healthy and refreshing green smoothie will keep you fuelled on hot summer days

Dairy-Free Apple and Spinach Smoothie
1 green apple, cored and chopped
1/2 banana, chopped
5 oz (150 g) soft tofu
1 cup (25 g) baby spinach
1 tbsp (15 ml) maple syrup
1 tsp fresh ginger, chopped (optional)
5 ice cubes
In a blender, purée all of the ingredients until smooth. Pour into glasses.
Makes 2 servings.
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes
Dairy-Free Apple and Spinach Smoothie
1 green apple, cored and chopped
1/2 banana, chopped
5 oz (150 g) soft tofu
1 cup (25 g) baby spinach
1 tbsp (15 ml) maple syrup
1 tsp fresh ginger, chopped (optional)
5 ice cubes
In a blender, purée all of the ingredients until smooth. Pour into glasses.
Makes 2 servings.
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes
Dairy-Free Apple and Spinach Smoothie
1 green apple, cored and chopped
1/2 banana, chopped
5 oz (150 g) soft tofu
1 cup (25 g) baby spinach
1 tbsp (15 ml) maple syrup
1 tsp fresh ginger, chopped (optional)
5 ice cubes
In a blender, purée all of the ingredients until smooth. Pour into glasses.
Makes 2 servings.
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes