WHAT'S ON THIS WEEK: 9 free programs at Flamborough's library branches July 16-19

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Tuesday, July 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

4. Reading Buddies

Children ages six to 12 can practise their reading skills with a volunteering reading buddy.

Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch ( 63 Dundas St. East, Waterdown): Wednesday, July 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch (110 Lynden Rd., Lynden): Thursday, July 18 from 1 until 2 p.m.

Youth ages four to eight are invited to play Bingo – with a twist – at the library.

Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd., Lynden (Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch)

Event date and time: Wednesday, July 17 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Kids ages four to eight are invited to bring their favourite stuffies for fun and games at the library. Pick up your stuffie the next day and find out just what kind of mischief they got into.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Wednesday, July 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Kids ages four to eight are invited to make their own boat all using recycled materials. Supplies provided. Register online at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, July 18 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

What's the difference between a meteor and a meteorite? Which star is closest to Earth? Learn the answers to these questions – and more – at this Hamilton Amateur Astronomer presentation.

Location and Venue: 1803 Brock Rd., Freelton (Hamilton Public Library - Freelton Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, July 18 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Youth ages eight to 12 can enjoy a fun introduction to cartooning with a focus on cartoon character design at this workshop presented by local cartoonist Mike Cope. Register online at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd., Lynden (Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch)

Event date and time: Friday, July 19 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.