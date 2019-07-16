Families become entangled in crime and mystery in these hot summer thrillers

Ingredients for an immersive summer afternoon: suntan lotion, adequate hydration and one of these quirky new thrillers.

The Chain, Adrian McKinty

Here’s a diabolical concept. A 13-year-old is kidnapped at gunpoint by a man and woman wearing ski masks. To get her back, her mother is told she must do three things. Don’t contact the police; pay a $25,000 ransom; kidnap someone else’s child. Only then will the couple release her daughter, just as their son will be released when they fulfil those demands. What The Chain hasn’t counted on is the resourcefulness of the mother, Rachel, and the cunning of her child, Kylie. A terrific ride by an Irish crime writer.

A Nearly Normal Family, M.T. Edvardsson, translated by Rachel Willson-Broyles

A Nearly Normal Family, like The Chain (above), addresses how far parents will go, morally and legally, to protect their children. When rebellious 18-year-old Stella is accused of stabbing to death a 32-year-old man outside his apartment, Adam, her pastor father, and Ulrika, her lawyer mother, find themselves breaking the rules they live by — providing a false alibi, destroying evidence and more — to save their daughter. First Adam, then Stella, and finally Ulrika, offer narratives about what happened and their assigned roles within this “nearly normal” Swedish family.

The Need, Helen Phillips

Here we have a surpassingly strange novel, about motherhood and empathy and perception. Molly is a paleobotanist, the mother of Viv, 4, and Ben, 1, working a site that has yielded several slightly off artifacts. Things are off at home, too, especially after someone wearing a deer’s head emerges one evening from a toy chest in the living room. Not really a psychological thriller, as the publicity suggests, and perhaps uncategorizable. Beautifully written, filled with interesting asides.

Fake Like Me, Barbara Bourland

The nameless narrator, a Manhattan artist of billboard-sized canvasses, had long identified with Carey Logan, a creator of body-part sculpture and member of the fabled Pine City collective. Carey killed herself (“she filled her boots with cement and walked into the lake”) in 2008. Now three years later, our narrator realizes her dream: working in Carey’s studio at the Pine City retreat. Here she will learn more than she counted on about Carey’s life — and death. Bourland’s first novel, I’ll Eat When I’m Dead, was merely OK. Fake Like Me, which she describes as “a love letter to the labour of artmaking,” is the work of a writer who has hit her stride.

Dear Wife, Kimberly Belle