Chicken and Mango Couscous Salad is a cool salad for a hot summer day: Ricardo

WhatsOn 04:00 PM by Ricardo Toronto Star

Chicken and Mango Couscous Salad

1 cup (200 g) couscous

1 cup (250 ml) boiling water

1 cup (170 g) cooked chicken, diced

1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced

1 English cucumber, diced

1 mango, peeled and diced

1 shallot, finely chopped

1/4 cup (60 ml) olive oil

2 tbsp (30 ml) lemon juice

2 tbsp basil leaves, finely chopped (optional)

Place the couscous in a bowl. Add the boiling water and cover. Let rest for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Let cool completely.

In a large bowl, combine the remaining ingredients, except for the basil, with the cooled couscous. Season with salt and pepper.

Spoon into a large serving platter and sprinkle with the basil, if desired.

Makes 4 servings.

