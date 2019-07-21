Corn and crab salad is fresh, easy and delicious

In a non-stick skillet over high heat, brown the corn kernels in the oil, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat and add the green onions. Let cool.

In a bowl, combine the mayonnaise and chipotle.

Spoon the corn mixture into glasses or small bowls. Add the crab and cheese. Top with a spoonful of mayonnaise and a lime wedge.

Makes 6 servings.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes