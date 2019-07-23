Get 'funkey' at Waterdown's Barracuda Kids physical literacy camp July 29

The slogan “Fun is key to physical literacy” is what Funkey Kids is all about.

“We teach children physical literacy, the ABCs of movement — agility, balance, co-ordination — the fundamental movement skills,” said co-owner Hendry van der Wath. “That’s what we focus on so kids can understand how their bodies work and how they transition into graduating to the next level of confidence with their bodies."

Beginning on July 29, van der Wath's Barracuda Kids Camp brings Funkey Kids to St. Thomas the Apostle School, where children ages four to 12 can either come for the week or the day and enjoy activities that promote fine-tuning their motor skills and boosting their physicality.

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board Supt. Morris Hucal said when the school board was first learning about physical literacy was a number of years ago, the research was showing that along with learning their ABCs and 123s, fundamental movement was equally as important.

And the Funkey Kids program offered just that — "in a fun way," he said.

According to the website, Funkey Kids, formally Monkeynastix, was developed in the 1990s but only emerged in Canada about 10 years ago. The Waterdown camp will feature a variety of activities, from drama to dance, sports and crafts, including laser tag, mad science, archery and fencing.

“We’re not sport specific so we work on how kids develop the knowledge of their bodies so they can apply it in the practical side,” said van der Wath, whose Barracuda Kids Camp business is headquartered in Burlington.

“We work with probably two or 3,000 children in southern Ontario through Funkey Kids and some kids have been with us for two or three years,” added van der Wath.

For more on Funkey Kids or to register for Barracuda Kids Camp in Waterdown, visit www.barracudakids.com/camps/summer-camps.