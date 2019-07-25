MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough July 26-28

Here's what's happening this weekend.

1. Camping at Valens

Pitch a tent at Valens Lake (1691 Regional Rd. 97) this weekend or any time throughout the summer. Select from one of 225 campsites, including 125 sites with electrical and water hookups, nine group areas and walk-in sites. Call the conservation area at 519-621-6029 for rates or to make a reservation.

2. Scrap metal drive

Recycling fundraiser continues until Aug. 31 at Mountsberg Baptist Church (241 Campbellville Rd.), where you can dispose of your scrap metal and unwanted electronics.

3. Short films for kids

Drop in to the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library (163 Dundas St. E.) from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. July 27 for fun, family-friendly short films from Kanopy, a streaming service available with a Hamilton Public Library card.

4. Loops and Lattes Walk

The Hamilton Naturalist Club invites you to join Nicola Ross, author of Loops and Lattes, for a hike through Greensville's Crooks Hollow (745 Crooks Hollow Rd.) July 27. Nature and history walk begins at 10 a.m. and runs until noon.

5. French Boy's Choir performs