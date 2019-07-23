Joanne M. Harris’ new book The Blue Salt Road a refreshing take on the age-old powers of attraction between the supernatural and the merely human

From its shimmering blue-and-silver cover art to its twisting tale of mythical love and betrayal, The Blue Salt Road is the perfect read for a waterside afternoon. Opening our senses to the myriad voices of the northern seas — the pilot whale, the dolphin, the waves on the beach, the thousand birds — Joanne M. Harris turns her focus to “the voice of the selkie, those people of the ocean clans that hunt with the seal, and dance with the waves, and nameless, go on forever.”

They still sing of the selkie (legendary seal-humans) in the Shetland and Orkney Islands, where this fairy tale for adults takes place. A timeless ballad, quoted by Harris, tells of a young mother abandoned with her “bairn” by her selkie lover, an aching lament recorded by such luminaries as Joan Baez, Judy Collins, The Byrds, Pete Seeger and others.

Harris’s spin, although mournful enough, reworks the old tradition, artfully redressing the power imbalance between seducer and seduced. Her wilful young selkie ignores his mother’s sound advice, a Grey Seal matriarch wonderfully described as “sheathed in muscle and robed in fat.” Mum warns about the treacherous dwellers on land, those “thin, pale, shivering things.” But does he listen? No. It was ever thus.

Inexorably drawn to a fishing village and its mysterious pale-skinned inhabitants, the son eventually leaves the sea, the eponymous “blue salt road.” Discarding his bulky coat, seal then shape-shifts into a man — “dark-skinned, sleek, and glossy-haired, and handsome in the moonlight.” One evening a young woman, enraptured by her grandmother’s selkie tales, encounters this lithe, naked creature on the shore: the very prince she’s been longing for.

There’s a caveat, however — there always is — about selkie and human interaction. The seals must don their coats again before returning to their watery homes. Without a coat — and human lovers exhibit a tendency to steal them — they are doomed: landlocked, morose and robbed of all memories of home. Harris’s “red-haired” girl cannily hides her lover’s coat, triumphantly exhibiting her handsome catch, the father of her baby-to-be. She knows the truth. No sad songs for her, thanks very much, she’ll endure neither disgrace nor abandonment. Her somewhat dim selkie is handsome, but “no great thinker,” rather like her dad.

Throughout her fable, Harris weaves a thread of sly humour. Welcoming her lover into her home, the girl serves the bewildered, memory-free selkie “greasy and strangely warm” food (seal meat); for reasons he can’t understand, the sealskins on walls repel him. Moreover, he can’t stop shivering. Hot romance, as it tends to do, cools when surrounded by domestic discomfort. The soulful message of the old ballad, if not exactly upended, is drastically modified in Harris’s version, one that insists on less misery and more compromise in the affairs of the heart.

Thankfully, things pick up when the action moves out of the prison-like village and back to the open seas, resulting in a rollicking and rather gruesome series of adventures. The village girl’s father takes his future son-in-law aboard a whaling boat, where the selkie, naturally, proves a reluctant killer, especially when it comes to creatures his unconscious signals are his kin. Will he be unmasked, killed, or just cast adrift by his crew mates?

Yorkshire-born Harris, with over twenty books to her credit, is familiar to readers for writing the widely beloved novel Chocolat (the film version starred Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp). She’s written about fables before, exploring Norse-inspired realms in her Rune series and Loki books, and investigating the dark recesses of the internet (Blueeyedboy).

In this latest, with her graceful language and magical phrasing, Harris conveys the enchantment of an old tale while imparting new lessons about change, betrayal, and forgiveness in this refreshing take on the age-old powers of attraction between the supernatural and the merely human.

Nancy Wigston is a freelance writer in Toronto