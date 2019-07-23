Make some new bff’s with these 5 great summer reads about friendship

Friendships — between young women, old men and everyone in between — are at the heart of these new novels.

The Great Unexpected, Dan Mooney

Joel Monroe is 76, a recent widower who is fed up with life – until the arrival of his new roommate. His name is Frank de Selby, aka Frank Adams, an irrepressible former actor (the word “popinjay” springs to Joel’s mind when they meet); soon, the newcomer is cheering up the residents of Hilltop Nursing Home, including, reluctantly, Joel. When Joel tells him he has decided to kill himself, Frank pronounces this a fine plan, so long as the exit is “profound, theatrical, wonderful, encapsulating.” A tale of love, survival and finding meaning in old age.

Ask Again, Yes, Mary Beth Keane

This is the story of two families, the Gleesons and the Stanhopes. The men, Francis and Brian, are Irish cops, working at a Manhattan precinct and living next door to each other in a town north of the city. The wives — Lena lonely, Anne volatile — do not bond. It is their children, Kate Gleeson and Peter Stanhope, who find each other in early childhood and become best friends. When they are teens, a violent event sunders their families. A story of resilience, constancy and forgiveness, and a reminder that the past is always present.

The Summer Demands, Deborah Shapiro

Emily and her husband have moved into the director’s house of a former summer camp with the vague idea of reopening it as a retreat for adults. Instead, he has found work and she, on the edge of 40 and grieving a miscarriage, is feeling at an in-between stage. Then she meets Stella, a young woman who has been squatting in one of the cabins. Emily removes a splinter from Stella’s hand. Stella paints Emily’s nails. Slowly, a bond forms – unsettling, sensual, mutable.

The Nap-Away Motel, Nadja Lubiw-Hazard

The Nap-Away Motel is on the Kingston Rd.’s motel strip, a near-derelict artefact from the days before the 401. Orianthi (or Ori, who is sometimes a girl, sometimes a boy) lives in Rm. 11, in Toronto to find her twin, Carter, who left their foster home shortly after their 17th birthday. Suleiman, in Rm. 6, misses his wife, Khadija, from whom he’s separated. Tiffany (or Iff) is a mixed-race child who lives with her mom in Rm. 5. Ori, Iff and Suleiman form a bond, a result of adjacency, loneliness and the discovery of a litter of abandoned kittens.

Please Send Help…, Gaby Dunn, Allison Raskin, St. Martin’s Press