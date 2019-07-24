Fellow authors remember Howard Engel as the maker of the crime scene

The first book he chose to write after the stroke was a The Memory Book, a new Benny Cooperman novel. Engel told the Star in a 2002 interview that, “I’ve given (Cooperman) a similar injury, and I’ve put him through the same kind of therapy in the hospital I underwent,” Engel says. “In the book I remind the reader of the movie Cat Ballou, where somebody comes up to the old timer, to the drunken gunfighter played by Lee Marvin, and says to him, ‘Your eyes are terrible.’ And Lee Marvin replies, ‘You should see them from this side.’ The book is my attempt to show the reader what it looks like from this side, to explain mental infirmity from the side of the person who’s experiencing it.”

Sharing the experience was part of it, but understanding it himself through writing it was also important.

“I think he was working it out and coming to terms with it,” said Cynthia Good, who was president of Penguin Canada when she first published Engel. “And Benny Cooperman was always like his alter ego. They were similar kinds of people: they work things out with their brains, rather than gun and muscle. Howard was a very gentle man.”

It wasn’t an easy thing to write — not simply because of the emotional and physical effort, but because of the simple, technical needs of writing a book.

His editor and close friend, Mary Adachi, was seminal to the process. She remembers, in a long phone conversation, that he wanted to keep writing and so he started his next book on the computer. He couldn’t read what he’d written “so I read the entire manuscript to him ... He would hand me these pages ... he was perfectly fine about remembering what I said. He had trouble with words, he would have a wrong word in there, and so I would earmark these pages for him. Then, the next time I went, we’d read it again and see how he fixed it.”

While the stroke and subsequent condition might have defined the last two decades or so of his life, lest the celebration of it become simple admiration at his ability to overcome this setback, his friends and colleagues also remember a sparkling wit and fun person to be with.

He was also, for many years, a producer at CBC, until he was laid off in the mid-1980s. One of the shows he worked on was Anthology, where he sometimes introduced new writers, encouraging their aspirations. “He accepted a story of mine for broadcast ... in the late 1970s,” said Mary Lou Dickinson, author most recently of The White Ribbon Man. “It gave me the confidence (along with a small grant) to leave a full-time job and work at my writing.”

His own early inspiration to write a mystery, he told a Star interviewer in 2002, was while rereading Raymond Chandler’s The Big Sleep and Dashiell Hammett’s The Maltese Falcon.

“It was the double whammy of the two of them, “ he recalls. “I realized there was a lot in those books that wasn’t fill. I thought, ‘There’s real writing there. And it’s something I’d like to do.’ ”

And he did. He took up writing in 1979, and crafted more than 10 books in the Benny Cooperman series alone, the first being his 1980 debut The Suicide Murders, introducing readers not only to Cooperman, but to Grantham, Ont., which readers recognized as St. Catharines.

In another piece, an interview conducted in April 2002, after he began his recovery from the stroke, he said “I don’t know if my interest in crime is a quirk in my background or my psyche. But it’s very Canadian. We’re very tidy people and I see Benny as a kind of tidier. He’s cleaning up other people’s messes while his own mess surrounds him.”

Engel was first married to the celebrated Canadian writer Marian Engel, whom he divorced in the late 1970s. They had two children together, William and Charlotte. He later married the writer Janet Hamilton, with whom he had a son, Jacob. She predeceased him in 1998.

Mentioned in his obituary and by friends is that he also left his cat, Kali. And a lot of good friends, fans and writers grateful for his humour and the road he paved.

REMEMBERING HOWARD ENGEL

Canadian writer Howard Engel had a profound and broad influence on the crime writing scene in Canada. Here’s what a few well-known authors have to say about his contribution to their own careers.

I have always considered Howard and Eric Wright and Ted Wood the absolute trail blazers for Canadian Crime Fiction. Talk about an unknown world until they put us on the map. I think it is safe to say that Howard’s Benny Cooperman was the first Jewish Canadian PI ever. Howard was always so generous to beginning writers and I credit him and Eric with helping me get started in a life of crime. (Fifteen novels later, not to mention a TV series.) A very special man.

—Maureen Jennings, author of the Murdoch Mysteries books, among others.

I remember buying Howard Engel’s first Benny Cooperman novel, The Suicide Murders, in hardcover when it came out in 1980. I’d spent the previous 15 years immersed in American private eye fiction — Hammett, Chandler, Macdonald — and Engel took the PI genre and gave it a wonderful Canadian twist, without it being obviously Canadian. The “north-of-the-border” sensibility came through between the lines. He said it best when he said Cooperman was “soft-boiled” instead of “hard-boiled.”

—Linwood Barclay, international bestselling, award-winning crime fiction author whose newest book is the upcoming Elevator Pitch.

Howard created an interest in home grown Canadian crime writing. He was writing about a small town private eye — but not really a tough guy. And there was something very distinctly Canadian in the humour, in the kind of stories that he got involved in. It seemed to strike a chord with people. There hadn’t been a great deal of Canadian crime fiction before.

—Peter Robinson, author of the Inspector Banks series of crime novels, among others.

As a writer from St. Catharines, his impact was major. He was the first novelist I can think of to set his books in the city (as “Grantham”) with very recognizable local references. I have done the same with my novels especially Sputnik’s Children (in which an alt reality St. Catharines becomes “Shipman’s Corners.” He made it okay to write about the rust belt.

—Terri Favro, author of, most recently, Sputnick’s Children.

Somebody would be dead, but Benny Cooperman wouldn’t be handy with his fists — I always thought that was awfully Canadian of him. So ever since, whenever (my character) Crang is in a dangerous situation, he’s there because it’s a fluke or an accident, and somebody else gets him out of the situation. I always think, ‘That’s a Howard Engel thing.’

—Jack Batten, Toronto Star mystery column writer, and author of the Crang series of crime fiction novels.

When I am asked about the major influences in my writing career, I name three people: Douglas Adams, Janet Evanovich, and Howard Engel. I loved his novels, and his main character, Benny Cooperman. At a time when CanLit was often a downer, Howard crafted a brilliantly lovable and very Canadian protagonist. Not only that, Howard did something especially important for me: he proved that you could write humorous crime fiction in Canada and get published.

Howard had a sparkling wit, a twinkle in his eye, and was always a gentleman. He was my hero.

—Melodie Campbell, author of The Goddaughter series of crime novels and former executive director of the Crime Writers of Canada.

In 1992 Sylvia Warsh, Helen Lightbown and I were students in Howard’s crime writing class at Humber College’s Summer session. He suggested we attend (the mystery writers’ convention) Bouchercon which was meeting in Toronto in the fall. There we met members of Sisters in Crime from the States and went on to start our own Toronto chapter (also known as the Mesdames of Mayhem). I’ve always thought of Howard as the Godfather of our group; in fact, we made him an honorary Sister some years ago, after he spoke at one of our meetings. Many of our members have gone on to be published, win awards and mentor other writers, as Howard did. He was a lovely person, and a real gentleman.

—Lynne Murphy, Sisters in Crime

Deborah Dundas is the Star’s Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: debdundas