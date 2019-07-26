WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

9. "City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert(Riverhead)

10."Moon's First Friends" by Susanna Leonard Hill (Sourcebooks Wonderland)

NONFICTION

1. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

2. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

3. "American Carnage" by Tim Alberta (Harper)

4. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

5. "Justice on Trial" by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)

6. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

7. "StrengthsFinder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

8. "Girl Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

9. "Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)

10."Girl, Stop Apologizing" by Rachel Hollis (Harper/Collins Leadership)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The New Girl" by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)

3. "Sweep of the Blade" by llona Andrews (llona Andrews)

4. "Sold on a Monday" by Kristina McMorris (Sourcebooks Landmark)

5. "Window on the Bay" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

6. "Under Currents" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)

7. "The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

8. "Next Year in Havana" by Chanel Cleeton (Berkley)

9. "Summer of '69" by Elin Hilderbrand (Hachette)

10."Amo Jones et al." by Amo Jones et al.

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

2. "American Carnage" by Tim Alberta (Harper)

3. "Girl, Stop Apologizing" by Rachel Hollis (Harper/Collins Leadership)

4. "Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)

5. "Justice on Trial" by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)

6. "Bigger Leaner Stronger" by Michael Matthews (Oculus)

7. "American Nations" by Colin Woodard (Viking)

8. "Anxious for Nothing" by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

9. "The Grass is Always Greener Over the Septic Tank" by Erma Bombeck (Open Road)

10."Thinner Leaner Stronger" by Michael Matthews (Oculus)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 per cent of the nation's book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

By The Associated Press