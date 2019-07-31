Rockton Agricultural Society hosts inaugural Marketfest Aug. 10

More than 60 vendors will set up shop for one day for a country market extravaganza.

The inaugural Rockton Country Marketfest runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at the fairgrounds, 812 Old Hwy. 8.

Featuring fresh produce by local farmers, home decor items, pet treats and animal care products, craft vendors, local artisans, food trucks and more, the event serves as a fundraiser for the agricultural society.

“We were looking at fundraising options, we’ve had a lot of requests and questions if we ever have markets here. There’s a lot of local farmers that own local businesses, entrepreneurs that want to showcase their businesses and goods,” said Katrina Wieczorek of the Rockton Agricultural Society, adding that the event is a good way to promote local farmers and artisans while also working as a fundraiser for the society.

Along with the vendors, including Poppy and Peonies, The Weathered Tree and Five Head Farm, the day will also feature live local entertainment, face painting and a horse show.

In addition to all the local delights that will be available to the public, the RAS will also have a booth where guests can purchase homemade pies — the kind served up at the Rockton Dinner Theatre — and Ruth Lee's butter tarts. These will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“When we sell out, we sell out but we’re hoping to get lots done," said Wieczorek. "They’re going to be freshly baked.”

The goal of the day is to bring the community together to support local businesses.

“It’s a big thing to buy from small communities like this so we do hope that they will promote locally and buy locally,” said Wieczorek. “We want people to buy and take those items home and celebrate the local community.”