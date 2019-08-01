MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Aug. 2-5

1. Pan Am Gliding Championships

High-performance gliders take to the skies above Flamborough — and beyond — between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Competition gets underway Aug. 2 and runs through until Aug. 14. Watch the participants compete at the SOSA Gliding Club, 1144 Cooper Rd.

2. Explore the outdoors at Valens

Camp, fish and swim at Valens Lake Conservation Area, 1691 Regional Road 97. The 300-hectare park is open daily. Parking costs $15 per car.

3. Fundraising Yard Sale

The Rise and Shine Fundraiser in support of mental health runs Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 83 Rockhaven Lane, where guests can enjoy a yard sale, baked goods, refreshments, and fun activities in support of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. Rain date: Aug. 4.

4. Classic Car Show

The 11th annual Classic Car Show runs Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dutch Mill Country Market, 533 Millgrove Side Rd. Featuring musical entertainment, 50/50 draw and driver prizes, with proceeds benefiting Animal Adoptions of Flamborough. Classic car entry free is $10. Admission is free.

5. Ice Cream Carnival

Cool customers are invited to Westfield Heritage Village's annual Ice Cream Festival Aug. 4 to 5. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will feature old-fashioned ice cream, hands-on demonstrations and antique steam traction engine rides, among other activities. Admission to Westfield, located at 1049 Kirkwall Rd., costs $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $6.50 for youth (ages six to 17). Family rate is $35.