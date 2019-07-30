Waterdown Dairy Queen gears up for Miracle Treat Day Aug. 8

A Waterdown restaurateur is hoping for a miracle Aug. 8.

Jayne Scala, operator of the local Dairy Queen restaurant, is pulling out all the stops on Miracle Treat Day in support of McMaster Children’s Hospital.

Miracle Treat Day is DQ’s annual fundraising campaign that sees proceeds from the sale of certain menu items, including Blizzards, benefit the Children’s Miracle Network.

In Waterdown, Scala has always upped the ante, which includes donating all proceeds from Blizzard sales to the cause with funds going directly to the children’s hospital in Hamilton. It's where her daughter Amelia received life-saving leukemia treatments.

And this year is no different.

In addition to the in-store fundraising efforts, the Dundas Street East restaurant will be serving up lots of fun outside in the parking lot.

The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. and feature visits from Peppa the Pig, Elmo, Spiderman, Captain Marvel, Iron Man and the Dark Knight. Bee Bop the Clown will be on hand, offering balloon animals and face painting. Special guests also include members of the Hamilton Police Service’s mounted unit, cadet and volunteer officers, Hamilton fire crews and Hamilton Bulldogs mascot Bruiser. There will be taekwondo demonstrations and racing cars on site.

Miracle Treat Day supporters can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win one of five sets of two Hamilton Bulldog tickets.

Groovy Spoons will be on location selling its wares, with 50 per cent of sales going to the cause. Leggings and flags will also be available for purchase, and 100 per cent of proceeds will go toward the Waterdown restaurant’s $20,000 fundraising goal.

The restaurant is accepting preorders and encouraging local businesses to treat their employees to Blizzards. The preorder deadline is Aug. 6. Email waterdownDQ@gmail.com to place your order, or drop by the restaurant any time between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. Aug. 8 to purchase a cool treat.