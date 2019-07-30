Rotary to host Food4Kids fundraising brunch Sept. 14

The two Flamborough Rotary clubs will host a single fundraising brunch Sept. 14 to support the Food4Kids program in Waterdown.

Rotarian Michael Collette said the club had originally planned four brunches over the summer months, in conjunction with the Waterdown Farmers’ Market. He noted the club hosted six brunches last year and four the year before.

The club lost its chef for this years event, and as a result, had to cancel several brunches. But they were able to secure Angela Checchia from Cascata Bistro in Carlisle for a single brunch this year.

“We’re so happy she was able to do it,” he said. “So we’re doing one this year.”

“There won’t be a kid that wants to get into the program that won’t be able to." — Michael Collette

Collette added the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Waterdown Legion.

He said a single brunch, which is by donation, can raise between $1,500 and $2,000. With the proceeds, sponsors and the commitment made by both the Flamborough AM Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Waterdown, they will be able to cover the cost of the Food4Kids program in Flamborough for the coming year.

The program primarily services children who attend Mary Hopkins School, although it is also open to students at Guy B. Brown, Flamborough Centre and Allan A. Greenleaf.

He said the program is administered through Food4Kids, who have contacts at each school and if there is a need, a student can be added to the program.

The Food4Kids program — which runs throughout the school year and summer months — provides anonymous students with a variety of perishable and non-perishable food items to eat on a weekly basis, including extra protein, fruit and vegetables.

He said the need for the program goes up and down throughout the year, but the Rotary clubs are confident they will be able to meet any needs.