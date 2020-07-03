INTERACTIVE MAP: Beaches in Flamborough and Hamilton

Looking to beat the heat this summer?
Hamilton is home to a number of beaches for a day of fun in the sun.
Check out the map below for beach locations, including two in Flamborough.
Hamilton Public Health regularly tests the water for harmful bacteria. Look for the green icons, which indicate the beaches are open for swimming. Click on the icon for more information on the latest E. coli test results. These results are updated regularly.
Information updated July 3, 2020. This map will be updated regularly to feature the latest water quality test results.
