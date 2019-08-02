City seeks creative proposals for permanent art display at Waterdown park

Local artists, take note.

The City of Hamilton is seeking artists and artist-led teams to submit proposals for a permanent public art display to be installed at Waterdown’s Memorial Park.

The artworks should reflect the project’s goal, which focuses on enhancing and reflecting “the atmosphere of the park as Waterdown’s ‘public backyard’ through an artwork that recognizes the park as a community gathering place and responds to its historical and physical context in a way that is playful and interactive.”

A jury made of up residents will select the artists through a two-stage process that includes a concept and design proposal, followed by a public consultation on the selected artists’ detailed plans.

According to the city, the award for the winning work of art is $50,000 for the detailed design and fabrication of the art installation. Shortlisted applicants who completed the second stage of the application process will receive $500.

The city is hosting an artist information meeting, which will feature a presentation on the adjudication process and highlight the submission requirements on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. The meeting takes place at Memorial Park, located at 200 Hamilton St. N.

The deadline to submit proposals is Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

For more information on the public art display, visit www.hamilton.ca/waterdownmemorialparkart.