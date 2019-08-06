Rockton Fair Ambassador to compete in CNE contest

Continuing on with tradition, the newest Rockton Fair Ambassador is heading off to test her skills in all things agricultural.

The 2019 Ambassador Kathryn Lilko will compete in the 48th Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) Ambassador of the Fairs Competition, held Aug. 16 to 18 in Exhibition Place in Toronto.

The long-standing competition will bring together ambassadors from across the province to compete for the top prize and offer a chance to the winner to promote the fair, rural life and farming.

Lilko explained that throughout the three days of competition, the competitors will be asked questions on their background and the fair’s history, along with leadership, personality and overall impression.

She explained that the interviews take place on the first two days and the final day is reserved for the finals, where they have to present a speech on one of a number of topics.

“I’m going to do mine on the importance of agricultural society and talking about the impact on the community and how it actually helps the community of farmers and those involved in agriculture,” she said, noting there is also an “elevator-pitch” for semifinalists.

“We work on that during the seminars in between our interviews, and so they’ll help us create a 280-word elevator pitch on why we should be the CNE ambassador.”

While she is still in the draft stage of writing her speech, Lilko said she has ideas for how she will tie it back to Rockton — her hometown.

“Just the way people are connected to one another, or how spread out farms can be. You can know your neighbour that’s 10 kilometres away from you because of the (Rockton) Agricultural Society,” she said, noting if a trailer went missing or a horse got out, the community is there to help get them both back.

“People are there to help each other no matter what."