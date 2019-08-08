MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Aug. 9-11

1. Pan Am Gliding Championships

The Pan Am Gliding Championships continue, with competitors soaring over Flamborough from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The third annual championships, hosted by the SOSA Gliding Club (1144 Cooper Rd.), runs until Aug. 14.

2. Take a hike at Christie Lake

Hike, swim or bike at Christie Lake Conservation Area, located at 1000 Hwy. 5 W. The conservation park is open daily from sunrise to sunset. Parking costs $15.

3. Movie in the Park

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will be presented at Waterdown's Memorial Park, 200 Hamilton St. N. Bring your lawn chair or a blanket and sit back and enjoy the show Aug. 9 starting at 8 p.m.

4. Farmers' market

Flavour makers — think rosemary, dill, cilantro, thyme and many others — take centre stage at the Waterdown Village Farmers' Market Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Legion, 79 Hamilton St. N. Connect with local farmers and producers, shop fruits, vegetables, eggs, artisan breads, baked goods, wine and more.

5. Rockton Country Marketplace

Vendors set up shop at the Rockton Fairgrounds (812 Old Hwy. 8) for the inaugural fundraising Marketplace. Enjoy farm stands, craft vendors, food trucks and so much more Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Proceeds support the Rockton Agricultural Society.