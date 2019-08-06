Gluten-free fried chicken gets thumbs up from Jon Montgomery

Having criss-crossed the country as the host of The Amazing Race Canada for seven seasons, Jon Montgomery would easily ace a geography test. But when I quizzed him on lesser-known Canadian snack foods (we’re going beyond poutines and butter tarts), the only question he answered correctly was about the origins of the California sushi roll.

This isn’t surprising. The gold medal winning Olympian in the skeleton, who famously celebrated by chugging a pitcher of beer in front of fans at Vancouver’s Olympic village in 2010, maintains a healthy diet to keep up with the racers zipping across time zones. He stopped by the test kitchen to promote the new season and asked if I could come up with a recipe for gluten-free fried chicken that he and his wife, fellow skeleton athlete Darla Montgomery who has celiac disease, could enjoy at home.

“I’ve been seeking out fried chicken lately and trying to find out who has the best,” he says, adding that Twist, the Roger Mooking restaurant at Pearson Airport does a “really good chili-dusted fried chicken.”

(Mobile readers, click here to launch our Canadian food quiz.)

“I eat pretty much the same as I did when I was training,” he says while dredging drumsticks in a batter of buttermilk and a cornmeal-cornstarch. When he is at home, in Victoria, B.C. with his wife, and their children, Lennon, 7 months, and Jaxon, 3, meals consist of vegetable-heavy rice and soup bowls.

“I never went crazy in terms of only eating certain things but I am more aware of what I eat. I’m trying to cut down on sugar, which is the most addictive thing.”

Eating well on the road hasn’t been too difficult as breakfasts and lunches are taken care of by the production team, he says. There’s isn’t much time to explore every shooting location but when the contestants rest for the night at a pit stop, Montgomery makes his own dinner plans. He recalls meals at Tofino’s Wolf In The Fog, where the menu depends on the season and what can be foraged; Whistler’s acclaimed Bearfoot Bistro, and eating at the many fresh-caught fish spots in Yellowknife. The show has given him a new-found appreciation for Canada’s north, in particular Dawson City, Yukon, where he returned on his own time to ride horses and go canoeing after shooting season six there.

When asked hypothetically — I was thinking he would say his wife —who he would compete with on the show, Montgomery declares we should team up. Perhaps that is because we quickly found our rhythm and roles in the kitchen: he dredges and I fry the drumsticks.

“I think we both have a can-do attitude. You need to find someone with a positive attitude who can push themselves and this unwavering belief that they can accomplish anything,” says Montgomery, who is originally from Russell, Man.

“I would struggle with the dancing and language challenges,” he says. “Everyone still shakes their head at me whenever I have to say something in French, it’s something that I need to improve on.”