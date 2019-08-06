Cyntoia Brown, soon to be freed from prison, has book deal

NEW YORK — Cyntoia Brown, whose imprisonment for murder when she was 16 inspired a public campaign for her freedom, has a book out this fall.

Brown's "Free Cyntoia" will be published Oct. 15, Atria Books announced Tuesday. Granted clemency by then-Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, she was scheduled to be released Wednesday. She worked on the book during her 15 years in prison.

Brown has said she was a sex trafficking victim at the time she killed a man, in 2004. She was sentenced to life, and Kim Kardashian West and Rihanna were among the celebrities who lobbied on her behalf.

According to Atria, the book will take readers on a "rollercoaster ride" as Brown reflects on her early struggles and the improbable events leading up to her release.