Hero ‘just wants to write like John Irving’ in Terry Fallis’ new book Albatross

What happens when your dreams crash-land into your fate? In Albatross, the latest book from Terry Fallis, author of The Best Laid Plans and half a dozen other books, a new homeroom teacher changes high school senior Adam Coryell’s life in ways impossible to imagine. Well, not quite impossible, since the book opens with Adam and his former teacher facing down an AK-47 wielding “bad man” very far from home.

To paraphrase Dr. Johnson, a Kalashnikov aimed in your direction wonderfully concentrates the mind. As Adam’s life flashes before him, we return to the day he met Bobbie Davenport, the woman at his side. In September 2013, after a terrific Writer’s Craft class, Ms. Davenport, also Adam’s gym teacher, later measured and recorded her gym students’ extremities.

Seems an obscure Swedish professor named Gunnarsson, posits an algorithmic theory about body measurements predicting success in specific sports. Adam’s numbers, especially his “orangutanal arms,” are off the charts. This wisecracking teenaged would-be writer is one in a billion. His game? Golf. The non-sporty kid who compares golf to “watching paint dry,” receives the news with shock.

A two-time Leacock Award Winner (his The Best Laid Plans won Canada Reads in 2011) Fallis’s crazily seductive theory about sports is doubly attractive because practice does not make perfect in Professor Gunnarsson’s world, quite the opposite. It’s forbidden.

The spirit of writer John Irving hovers over Fallis’s narrative, especially in Bobbie Davenport, with her huge hands and “water-walker” feet, her braininess, odd speech patterns (“Therein lies the rub,” “Gadzooks”), and not least, her devotion to a grumpy professor’s theory.

Naturally, Irving is Adam’s favourite writer, and, just as naturally, Bobbie, a former golf champion hobbled by a bad back, coaches him through a game he has never played. Success rockets Adam into the fame that rules even staid old golf. Lucky for us, Fallis’s Adam is likeable, innocent and grounded by sensible parents. Bobbie’s mentoring and her golf contacts ease his path forward.

Ironically, in pre-Davenport days, Adam was sure he wanted three things: “a Vintage 1950 Conway Stewart model 60 fountain pen in the grey-hatched colour with a fourteen-karat-gold medium nib” (the kid’s a pen nut), “to write like John Irving” and his girlfriend Allison, another aspiring writer. “Not necessarily in that order.”

With the redoubtable Bobbie in his corner, his ascent is meteoric. Chatting with her prodigy about myriad subjects, Bobbie caddies him around the Masters’ and onto the PGA, keeping his mind in the Zen-like state he needs to win. Softening the discomfort in his new world, of course, are the millions he wins.

Is blinding success a blessing or a curse? Adam gets everything — a Stanford scholarship, followed by the world’s praise. But the costs are high: his old life, other golfers’ simmering resentments, and, of course, his one true love. Unbeatable at the game, he learns to fake it, strategically losing the odd tournament, smiling for his fans, while feeling “no excitement, no sense of accomplishment … Nothing.” This does not bode well.

Unsurprisingly, by his twenties, Adam is a celibate, money-making machine. The book is not without its eroticism however, if pens and inks are your thing. Briefly encountering Allison one Christmas, Adam is enchanted by her paean to her new pen: a “Kaweco Elite, with a big, fat, smooth and wet broad nib. It’s like butter on hot glass.” Hmm.