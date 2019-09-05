Ontario Diner Guide: Yonge Street to Hwy. 11

Located in Toronto’s midtown, Uncle Betty’s Diner offers classic diner staples served with Uncle Betty’s twist. If you’re in the mood for the Ultimate Grilled Cheese or the Uncle Betty Dog, then Uncle Betty’s is the place to be.

Burn off your meal with a walk through Eglinton Park at 200 Eglinton Ave. West.

Hazel’s Diner specializes in breakfast and lunch with its all-day breakfast being the top selling item. You can also try “The Caker,” which consists of layers of egg, cheese and bacon wrapped in a large pancake. While you’re here, check out the nearby beautiful Alexander Muir Memorial Gardens park, located at 2901 Yonge St.

5. Parsi Sandwiches, Burgers and Kabobs, 8199 Yonge St., Thornhill

Parsi Sandwiches, Burgers, Kabobs features a cozy and warm atmosphere with a friendly staff to match. Try the Sousis Bandari, Halal veal wieners with sautéed onions, bell peppers and potatoes in a house-made tomato sauce.

The historic Pioneer Park is just around the corner, check it out before you go.

With over sixty years of history behind every breakfast and lunch served, you know you’re in good hands at the Three Coins Open Kitchen. Try the Eggs Benedict, poached eggs on ham, English muffins and hollandaise sauce.

Remember a Canadian Icon at the Terry Fox Memorial in Ransom Park right across the street.

There are more than just bagels on the menu at this bright and friendly café serving up breakfast and lunch until 3 p.m. Try the Shakshuka, two eggs on a bed of Turkish tomato sauce and served with a bagel.

Don’t forget to make the short trip and enjoy the beauty of Fairy Lake.

With its family friendly atmosphere, this diner serves all-day breakfast and lunch. The most popular item on the menu is the house-baked, To-Die-For cinnamon rolls, which are served warm, drizzled with icing.

After satisfying your sweet tooth, take a stroll through the Military Heritage Park at 225 Lakeshore Dr.

9. Northway Restaurant and Truck Stop, 2493 Hwy. 11, Oro Station

Family owned for 40 years, the restaurant is known for its service and portion sizes. The pork souvlaki is recommended with a fresh Greek salad.

Don’t forget to check out the historic Oro African Methodist Episcopal Church, a log church built in the 1840s at 1498 3rd Line North in Shanty Bay.

If you’re looking for classic barbecue, fries, and a milkshake, Webers on Highway 11 is the place. Enjoy your meal inside of a converted CN railway car, or take it outside and sit at a picnic table under a tree. Try the double patty hamburger with cheese.

While you’re here check out Washago Centennial Park, 3398 Quetton St., Washago.