MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Aug. 17-18

1. Yoga with Alpacas

Enjoy an outdoor yoga experience surrounded by grazing alpacas and sheep at Fibre Friends Yoga on Woodhill Road Aug. 17 starting at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $20 per person. Pre-registration required. For more information or to register, visit fibrefriendsyoga.weebly.com.

2. Paper Crafts at Waterdown Library

Kids between the ages of four and 12 are invited to try their hand at different paper crafts: origami, paper dolls, cards and more at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library, 163 Dundas St. E., Aug. 17. Event runs from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Supplies provided.

3. The Big One Golf Tournament

The Hamilton Air Force Association hits the links at Copetown Woods, 1430 2nd Concession Rd. W., Aug. 17. Tourney tees off at 1 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. Entry price is $115 and includes golf, cart, dinner and prizes. Register by calling 905-628-6697.

4. Legion Corn Roast and Barbecue

Annual corn roast and barbecue with entertainment by Mike Hubley of KountryFryd Music at the Waterdown Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, 79 Hamilton St. N. Serving hotdogs, hamburgers, sausages, popcorn, fresh corn Aug. 18 starting at 1 p.m. Bring your chairs and spend the afternoon. Bring a toy or gift card to donate to a child in need.

5. Textile Days

Learn how different types of textile fibres are produced and used. Watch the labour-intensive process that transforms the coarse flax plant into a material that can be used to make linen fabric. Discover the process of spinning and dyeing wool. All this and more Aug. 18 from 12:30 until 4 p.m. at Westfield Heritage Village, 1049 Kirkwall Rd. Admission costs $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $6.50 for youth.