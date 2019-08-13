Don't miss these 3 free YMCA Employment Services sessions and workshops in Waterdown

Waterdown's YMCA Employment Services is offering a variety of free information sessions and workshops at its facility located at 427 Dundas St. East, Unit 1. Pre-registration is required. Call 905-690-9927 to register.
1. Apprenticeship Information Session
Interested in an apprenticeship? Attend this workshop to get more information on how to work in the trades.
Event date and time: Thursday, Aug. 15 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Learn how to prepare effectively for an interview to get the job that you want.
Event date and time: Monday, Aug. 19 from 2 until 3 p.m.
Students, this workshop is for you! Learn different ways to job search to find your next part-time job.
Event date and time: Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
