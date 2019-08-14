Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 14, 2019

10. The Last House Guest, Megan Miranda, Simon & Schuster (2)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. Educated, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (76)

2. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown (38)

3. Trudeau, John Ivison, Signal (1)

4. Humans, Tom Phillips, Hanover Square (11)

5. Love Lives Here, Amanda Jette Knox, Viking (2)

6. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader (5)

7. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster (1)

8. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan Peterson, Random House Canada (77)

9. Hello I Want to Die Please Fix Me, Anna Mehler Paperny, Random House Canada (1)

10. Can’t Hurt Me, David Goggins, Lioncrest (2)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. Someone We Know, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada

2. Aria, Nazanine Hozar, Knopf Canada

3. Kingdom of the Blind, Louise Penny, Minotaur

4. The Arrangement, Robyn Harding, Scout Press

5. Wherever She Goes, Kelley Armstrong, Doubleday Canada

6. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017 edition), Margaret Atwood, Emblem

7. Washington Black, Esi Edugyan, Patrick Crean

8. The Handmaid’s Tale (2011 edition), Margaret Atwood, Emblem

9. A Stranger in the House, Shari Lapena, Seal

10. Say You Still Love Me, K.A. Tucker, Atria

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. Trudeau, John Ivison, Signal

2. Love Lives Here, Amanda Jette Knox, Viking

3. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster

4. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan Peterson, Random House Canada

5. Hello I Want to Die Please Fix Me, Anna Mehler Paperny, Random House Canada

6. Bush Runner, Mark Bourrie, Biblioasis

7. We the Champs, Alex Wong, Sean Woodley, Triumph Staff, Triumph

8. Boys, Rachel Giese, HarperPerennial

9. Seven Fallen Feathers, Tanya Talaga, House of Anansi

10. The Mosquito, Timothy C. Winegard, Allen Lane

CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT

1. The Poison Jungle, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

2. Brawl of the Wild, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

3. Back to the Drawing Board, Kristen Gudsnuk, Graphix

4. Love You Forever, Robert Munsch, Sheila McGraw, Firefly

5. New Adventures Story Box, Scholastic, Scholastic

6. Dog Man, Dave Pilkey, Scholastic

7. The Bad Guys in the Big Bad Wolf, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

8. The Pigeon HAS to go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children

9. The Wonky Donkey, Katz Cowley, Scholastic

10. Disney Princess 5-Minute Princess Stories, Disney Book Group, Disney

COOKING

1. The Keto Diet, Leanne Vogel, Victory Belt

2. Yum and Yummer, Greta Podleski, One Spoon

3. The Freezer to Instant Pot Cookbook, Bruce Weinstein, Little Brown

4. Eat Fat to Lose Weight with the Keto and Low-Carb Diet, Josey Arsenault, Evelyne Bordua-Roy, Editions Pratico-Pratiques

5. Keto Diet Cookbook, Leanne Vogel, Victory Belt

6. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton, Simon & Schuster

7. The School Year Survival Cookbook, Laura Keogh, Ceri Marsh, Appetite by Random House

8. On Boards, Lisa Dawn Bolton, Appetite by Random House

9. Ketogenic Diet for Beginners, Nana Twumasi, Amy Ramos, Rockridge Press Staff, Rockridge

10. Ottolenghi Simple, Yotam Ottolenghi, Penguin Canada

* number of weeks on list

Trending

With an election coming in October, it’s inevitable that we’d be reading assessments of the Prime Minister’s four years in office. Trudeau: The Education of a Prime Minister, by John Ivison, came out last week and has made a strong initial showing at No. 3 on the Original Non-fiction list, No. 1 on the Canadian list. Ivison is a political columnist for the National Post, based in Ottawa.

The Original Non-Fiction list this week reached a milestone: half of the books are written by Canadians, certainly more than we’ve seen in recent years. And the Canadian titles on that list underline how attracted readers are to books about dealing with adversity and challenges: Hello I Want to Die Please Fix Me, by Anna Mehler Paperny, debuts this week at No. 9, mere days after its publication. It is both a memoir of the author’s struggle with depression and a guidebook to finding treatment for a disorder that is not well understood. It joins Love Lives Here: A Story of Thriving in a Transgender Family, Amanda Jette Knox’s story of resilience and open-heartedness, and From the Ashes: My Story of Being Métis, Homeless, and Finding My Way, Jesse Thistle’s memoir about how a high-school dropout turned his life around. Both of these books have graduated in recent weeks from the Canadian list to a secure spot on the Original list. Another neat thing about the list this week is that it reflects gender equity, with five books by men, five books by women.

-Sarah Murdoch