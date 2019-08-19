MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough and beyond Aug. 23-25

1. Bubbles and Chalk

Kids ages four to eight can have a blast on the outside patio with some bubble and chalk activities at the Lynden Branch of the Hamilton Public Library (110 Lynden Rd.) from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Aug. 23.

2. Ladies Fastball Playoffs

Head to the Strabane Park, located at 1315 Brock Rd., Aug. 24 and cheer on players competing in the ladies' fastball playoffs. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. A food truck will be on site serving lunch and dinner. For more information, email meltweedle@hotmail.com.

3. Birds of Prey at Mountsberg

Come nose to beak with resident birds of prey at Mountsberg Conservation Area, 2259 Milburough Line. Birds of Prey demonstrations take place at 12, 2 and 3 p.m. on weekends until Labour Day. Admission costs $7.75 for adults, $6.75 for seniors and $5.50 for children ages five to 14.

4. Reading Buddies in Waterdown

Want to brush up on your reading skills before heading back to school? Reading buddies — including youth ages six to 12 — meet their "buddy" at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library (163 Dundas St. E.) at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 24.

5. 2019 Winona Peach Festival

Sweet! The peach festival returns to Winona Park (1328 Barton St.) with activities and treats for everyone. The festival runs Aug. 23 to 25 starting at 10 a.m.