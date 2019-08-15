Three layers are better than one with these spicy triple hamburgers

Spicy Triple Hamburgers
Seasoning
1 tbsp salt
2 tsp sweet paprika
1 tsp dry mustard
1 tsp ground black pepper
1 tsp onion powder
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp celery salt
Spicy Mayonnaise
1/2 cup (125 ml) mayonnaise
2 tsp chili powder
2 tsp (10 ml) Dijon mustard
Hamburgers
1 1/2 lb (675 g) lean ground beef
8 slices bacon
4 slices mozzarella cheese
4 hamburger buns
1 tomato, cut into thin slices
4 lettuce leaves
Seasoning
In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Set aside.
Spicy Mayonnaise
In another bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Hamburgers
Preheat the grill, setting the burners to high. Oil the grate.
Using your hands or a hamburger press, shape the ground beef into 12 very thin hamburger patties.
Grill the bacon until crisp, about 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Grill the burgers for 3 minutes on each side or until cooked through. Sprinkle with the seasoning mixture. Reserve any remaining seasoning for another use (see note). One minute before the meat is done cooking, place the cheese slices on four patties. Toast the buns.
Assembly
Spread the spicy mayonnaise on the buns. Place the cheese-topped patties on the bun bottoms. Top with one plain patty and tomato slices. Add the remaining patties. Top with slices of bacon and lettuce. Cover with the bun tops.
Note: Use the leftover seasoning on pork chops or chicken.
Makes 4 servings.
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes
