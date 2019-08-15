PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

9. "Summer of 69" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

10. "Chances Are ..." by Richard Russo (Knopf)

11. "Under Currents" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

12. "Labyrinth" by Catherine Cpoutler (Gallery Books)

13. "Window on the Bay" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

14. "City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

15. "The Last House Guest" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Tiny but Mighty" by Hannah Shaw (Plume)

2. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. "Dare to Lead" by Brene Brown (Random House)

4. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

5. "Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)

6. "Girl, Stop Apologizing" by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

7. "It's Not Supposed to Be This Way" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

8. "Justice on Trial" by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)

9. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

10. "Never Settle" by Marty Smith (Twelve)

11. "The Source of Self-Regard" by Toni Morrison (Knopf)

12. "Atomic Habits" by James Clear (Avery)

13. "Everything is F*cked" by Mark Manson (Harper)

14. "Medical Medium: Celery Juice" by Anthony William (Hay House)

15. "The Greenprint" by Marco Borges (Harmony)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "The Reckoning" by John Grisham (Dell)

2. "Turning Point" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. "Willing to Die" by Lisa Jackson (Kensington)

4. "Connections in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

5. "Laughter in the Rain" by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

6. "Crucible" by James Rollins (William Morrow)

7. "Frontier America" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. "Cottage by the Sea" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

9. "The Art of Racing in the Rain" (movie tie-in) by Garth Stein (Harper Paperbacks)

10. "Paradox" by Catherine Coulter (Pocket)

11. "Dark Sentinel" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

12. "Seeking the Truth" by Terri Reed

13. "Past Tense" by Lee Child (Dell)

14. "For Now and Forever" by Diana Palmer (HQN)

15. "The Conspiracy" by Kat Martin (HQN)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Art of Racing in the Rain" (movie tie-in) by Garth Stein (Harper Paperbacks)

2. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)

3. "My Hero Academia, Vol. 20" by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

4. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

5. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

6. "Ambush" by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

8. "The Flight Girls" by Noelle Salazar (Mira)

9. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

10. "The Overstory" by Richard Powers (Norton)

11. "The Secret Orphan" by Glynis Peters (Harperimpulse)

12. "One Punch Man, Vol 17" by One/Murata (Viz)

13. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Penguin)

14. "Never Tell" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

15. "Then She Was Gone" by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

