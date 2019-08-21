5 library programs keep kids busy in Flamborough Aug. 21-23

Children ages four to eight are invited to celebrate Marshall, Chase, Skye and the gang with Paw Patrol activities, games and crafts. Register at hpl.ca.
Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd., Lynden (Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch)
Event date and time: Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Play some Wii U games at the library. Event caters to youth ages eight to 12. Register at hpl.ca.
Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Come and learn how to make your own friendship bracelet. Supplies are provided. Event caters to youth ages eight to 12. Register at hpl.ca.
Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Thursday, Aug. 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Children ages six to 12 can practise their reading skills with a volunteering reading buddy.
Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd,, Lynden (Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch)
Event date and time: Thursday, Aug. 22 from 1 until 2 p.m.
Kids ages four to eight can have a blast on the outside patio for some bubble and chalk activities.
Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd., Lynden (Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch)
Event date and time: Friday, Aug. 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Children ages four to eight are invited to celebrate Marshall, Chase, Skye and the gang with Paw Patrol activities, games and crafts. Register at hpl.ca.
Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd., Lynden (Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch)
Event date and time: Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Play some Wii U games at the library. Event caters to youth ages eight to 12. Register at hpl.ca.
Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Come and learn how to make your own friendship bracelet. Supplies are provided. Event caters to youth ages eight to 12. Register at hpl.ca.
Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Thursday, Aug. 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Children ages six to 12 can practise their reading skills with a volunteering reading buddy.
Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd,, Lynden (Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch)
Event date and time: Thursday, Aug. 22 from 1 until 2 p.m.
Kids ages four to eight can have a blast on the outside patio for some bubble and chalk activities.
Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd., Lynden (Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch)
Event date and time: Friday, Aug. 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Children ages four to eight are invited to celebrate Marshall, Chase, Skye and the gang with Paw Patrol activities, games and crafts. Register at hpl.ca.
Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd., Lynden (Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch)
Event date and time: Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Play some Wii U games at the library. Event caters to youth ages eight to 12. Register at hpl.ca.
Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Come and learn how to make your own friendship bracelet. Supplies are provided. Event caters to youth ages eight to 12. Register at hpl.ca.
Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Thursday, Aug. 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Children ages six to 12 can practise their reading skills with a volunteering reading buddy.
Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd,, Lynden (Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch)
Event date and time: Thursday, Aug. 22 from 1 until 2 p.m.
Kids ages four to eight can have a blast on the outside patio for some bubble and chalk activities.
Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd., Lynden (Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch)
Event date and time: Friday, Aug. 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.