5 library programs keep kids busy in Flamborough Aug. 21-23

WhatsOn 12:08 PM Flamborough Review

1. Paw Patrol Activities

Children ages four to eight are invited to celebrate Marshall, Chase, Skye and the gang with Paw Patrol activities, games and crafts. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd., Lynden (Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

2.Wii U Gaming

Play some Wii U games at the library. Event caters to youth ages eight to 12. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

3. Make Friendship Bracelets

Come and learn how to make your own friendship bracelet. Supplies are provided. Event caters to youth ages eight to 12. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Aug. 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

4. Reading Buddies

Children ages six to 12 can practise their reading skills with a volunteering reading buddy.

Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd,, Lynden (Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Aug. 22 from 1 until 2 p.m.

5. Bubbles and Chalk

Kids ages four to eight can have a blast on the outside patio for some bubble and chalk activities.

Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd., Lynden (Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch)

Event date and time: Friday, Aug. 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

For many more events and activities taking place in Flamborough, visit our events calendar.

