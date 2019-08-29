MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Labour Day weekend

1. Take a hike at Christie Lake

Walk, swim or bike at Christie Lake Conservation Area, located at 1000 Hwy. 5 West. The conservation area park is open daily from sunrise to sunset. Enjoy the trails, bring a picnic or go fishing. For more information, email christie@conservationhamilton.ca.

2. Labour Day camping in Valens

Head out of town and get back to nature at Valens Lake Conservation Area, 1691 Regional Rd. 97, where you can pitch a tent, trailer and everything in between for a fun long-weekend of camping and fishing. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 905-525-2183 or email valens@conservationhamilton.ca.

3. Waterdown Village Farmers Market

Come and discover all things nightshade. From tomatoes to eggplant to peppers, the Farmers Market on Aug. 31 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waterdown Legion (79 Hamilton St. North), visitors will learn the secret to great sauces with the freshest tastes of the season.

4. Reading Buddies Meet in Waterdown

Want to practise your literary skills and make a new friend? Children from six to 12 are invited to come to the Waterdown Library, 163 Dundas St. East, Aug. 31 and read with a volunteering buddy between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

5. Visit Westfield Heritage Village