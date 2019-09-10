Real Burger cocktail a stirring tribute to Clappison’s Corners history

An ode to a little community, that was once mostly fields dotted with a hotel, restaurant and little homes, is being served up as inspiration for a new beverage at a local burger joint.
“The Clappison” was lovingly created by retired bartender Roy Whiston, who spent a lifetime mastering the art of creating one-of-a-kind cocktails.
“I served my first drink when I was 13 years old in Dublin,” he said.
After a fulfilling career creating and serving cocktails, Whiston, who was professionally trained in England, still loves to make a good drink.
When the owners of Real Burger in Waterdown asked him to make them something fresh and new, he obliged.
“I came in here one day and I got talking to the owners and they were nice people and I told them, ‘It would be nice to create a drink to honour Clappison’s Corners because there’s so much history behind it over the years,’” Whiston said.
“So I made an original drink, it has to be original.”
The former barkeep explained that his drink is made up of Motts vegetable juice, Worcestershire sauce, vodka, salt, pepper, and garnished with a tomato and onion.
According to Rojin Faraji, manager and supervisor of the eatery located just east of Clappison's Corners, Whiston is one of their best customers.
“He’s always loyal, he has a good heart and he’s passionate about what he does,” she said.
Faraji explained that the restaurant, which has been open for two years, was looking for a unique twist to the ever-popular Ceasar.
While Whiston would typically charge a distillery for a new recipe, this one was a gift. And his gift pays homage to this busy Waterdown intersection and growing area of town, which he frequents often.
A Burlington resident, Whiston says he has been coming here for about a decade and remembers when the area was hardly more than fields.
“I’ve seen the development of Clappison’s Corners, you know?”
Over his career, Whiston made hundreds of cocktails and he hopes that with this new drink, visitors have a “fairly pleasant experience.”
Although retired, Whiston has no plans to stop doing what he loves.
“I’m always ready to make a drink, that’s my life you know, that’s my life.”
