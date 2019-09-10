Real Burger cocktail a stirring tribute to Clappison’s Corners history

An ode to a little community, that was once mostly fields dotted with a hotel, restaurant and little homes, is being served up as inspiration for a new beverage at a local burger joint.

“The Clappison” was lovingly created by retired bartender Roy Whiston, who spent a lifetime mastering the art of creating one-of-a-kind cocktails.

“I served my first drink when I was 13 years old in Dublin,” he said.

After a fulfilling career creating and serving cocktails, Whiston, who was professionally trained in England, still loves to make a good drink.

When the owners of Real Burger in Waterdown asked him to make them something fresh and new, he obliged.

“I came in here one day and I got talking to the owners and they were nice people and I told them, ‘It would be nice to create a drink to honour Clappison’s Corners because there’s so much history behind it over the years,’” Whiston said.

“So I made an original drink, it has to be original.”

The former barkeep explained that his drink is made up of Motts vegetable juice, Worcestershire sauce, vodka, salt, pepper, and garnished with a tomato and onion.

According to Rojin Faraji, manager and supervisor of the eatery located just east of Clappison's Corners, Whiston is one of their best customers.

“He’s always loyal, he has a good heart and he’s passionate about what he does,” she said.