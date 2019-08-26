Bean, Apple and Cranberry Salad provides a fresh mix of flavours

1/2 English cucumber, unpeeled and diced

1/2 cup (75 g) dried cranberries

1 green onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup (40 g) roasted nuts, of your choice

Dressing

In a large bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper.

Salad

In the bowl with the dressing, add the chickpeas, beans, apple, cucumber, cranberries and green onion. Toss and adjust the seasoning. Serve in bowls and garnish with the nuts.

Note: For lunch, you can prepare this salad the night before. In this case, add the apple and green onion just before packing up your lunch in the morning.

Makes 4 servings.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes