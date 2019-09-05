MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Sept. 6-8

1. Fall Fair

Enjoy a fall fair featuring ponies, craft table, prizes, games, BBQ and roast corn at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 616 Dundas St. East) Sept. 6 from 5 until 8 p.m. There's truly something for everyone. And the best thing, it's all free.

2. Card Game Night

Come and play your favourite card game at St. James United Church, 306 Parkside Dr., Sept. 6. Minimal charge for drinks and refreshment, but the fun is free and gets underway at 7 p.m.

3. Antique and Vintage Show

Hundreds of antique, vintage and collectible dealers from across Canada will offer a wide variety of items for experienced collectors and first-time visitors at Christie Lake Conservation Area, 1000 Hwy. 5, Sept. 7. Shop countless items, from furniture, architectural pieces, stoneware, signs, and more. Event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $10 per person.

4. Waterdown Village Farmers’ Market

Celebrate the mighty tomato and other nightshade plants like eggplant, bell peppers and chili peppers at the farmers' market in the parking lot of the Waterdown Legion, 79 Hamilton St. North, Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn the secrets of making the best sauces. Connect with local farmers and producers, shop fruits, vegetables, eggs, artisan breads and more.

5. Chinese Buffett Dinner

Enjoy a delicious Chinese dinner catered by Great Wall Restaurant at Freelton United Church, 155 Freelton Rd., Sept. 7. Tea, coffee and dessert included. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. Call 905-659-3314 or 905-975-7612 for tickets. All welcome!