Spice up your barbecue game with these delicious lamb burgers

Tomato, Cucumber and Yogurt Salad

1/2 cup (125 ml) plain 10 % yogurt

1/2 cup (70 g) cherry or grape tomatoes, cut into wedges

1/2 English cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced

1/4 cup (10 g) curly parsley, finely chopped

2 tbsp onion, finely chopped

4 pitas, each 8 inches (20 cm) in diameter

1/2 cup (125 ml) hummus

Burgers

Place the bulgur in a bowl and cover with the boiling water. Let soak for 30 minutes. Strain through a sieve and return to the bowl. Add the lamb, egg and spices. Mix well. Season with salt and pepper.

Shape large patties the same size as the pita bread. Transfer to a plate. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes.

Tomato, Cucumber and Yogurt Salad

In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Assembly

Preheat the grill, setting the burners to high. Oil the grate.

Grill the patties for 8 minutes on each side, turning carefully. Toast the pitas.

Spread the hummus on the pitas. Place each patty on a pita. Top with the tomato salad. Top with a second pita. Cut each sandwich into quarters.

Makes 4 servings.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes