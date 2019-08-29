CIVIC ENGAGEMENT: 6 meetings at Hamilton City Hall Sept. 3-6

Interested in the discussion and decisions made at city hall? There are several committee meetings set for the week of Sept. 3-6. Meetings take place at City Hall (71 Main St. West, Hamilton).
The City of Hamilton's planning committee meets in council chambers Tuesday, Sept. 3 starting at 9:30 a.m.
The City of Hamilton's general issues committee meets in Wednesday, Sept. 4 starting at 9:30 a.m.
The City of Hamilton's audit, finance and administration committee meets in council chambers Thursday, Sept. 5 starting at 9:30 a.m.
The City of Hamilton's emergency and community services committee meets in council chambers Thursday, Sept. 5 starting at 1:30 p.m.
The City of Hamilton's public works committee meets in council chambers Friday, Sept. 6 starting at 9:30 a.m.
The City of Hamilton's seniors advisory committee meets in Rooms 192-193 Friday, Sept. 6 starting at 10 a.m.
