These homemade vegetarian dumplings are better than anything from the frozen section

1 tsp curry powder

30 frozen pot sticker (round) dumpling wrappers, thawed

Roasted peanuts, finely chopped, for serving

Sauce

1/4 cup (60 ml) maple syrup

1/4 cup (60 ml) soy sauce

1/4 cup (60 ml) water

2 tsp (10 ml) Sriracha

1 1/2 tsp cornstarch

1 tsp sweet paprika

4 star anise

2 garlic cloves, chopped

Tofu Dumplings

In a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, brown the mushrooms in the oil. Add the ginger and shallot. Cook for 2 minutes.

In a food processor, finely chop the mushroom mixture with the tofu, hoisin, soy sauce and curry powder. Do not purée.

On a work surface, lay out a few dumpling wrappers. Place 1 tbsp of the filling in the centre of each wrapper leaving a 1/4-inch (5 mm) border all the way around. Moisten the border with water and fold the wrapper over to form a half-moon. Press the dough around the filling to seal. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.

In a large, lightly oiled non-stick skillet, place half the dumplings at a time. Fill the skillet with enough water to just cover the bottoms of the dumplings. Cover the skillet and bring to a boil. Cook for 5 minutes. Remove the lid and cook another 5 minutes, turning the dumplings over a few times, until the water has completely evaporated and the dumplings are lightly golden on both sides.

Sauce

Meanwhile, in a small pot, combine all of the ingredients. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Simmer for 1 minute or until the sauce is thick and syrupy. Remove from the heat and let sit for 5 minutes. Strain through a sieve.

Serve the dumplings on plates garnished with the peanuts and accompanied by the sauce. If desired, serve with a vegetable, such as broccoli or cucumbers, and meat, such as grilled pork or glazed duck.

Note: Look for Chinese-style pot sticker dumpling wrappers. They are round and thicker than wonton or gyoza wrappers. Available in most Asian grocery stores.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes