Waterdown Terry Fox Run set for Sept. 15

It’s that time of year again when Canadians come together on a single day in September to continue what a young man from British Columbia began nearly four decades ago.

The 39th annual Terry Fox Run is once again set to take place at Waterdown Memorial Park (200 Hamilton St. N.).

Here are five things you should know:

1. THE HISTORY

Terry Fox, who lost his right leg to cancer at the age of 18, started his Marathon of Hope in St. John's, Nfld., with the goal of trekking across the country to raise awareness of and funds for cancer research.

On Sept. 1, 1980, the marathon came to an abrupt end just outside Thunder Bay, Ont., after cancer was discovered in the young man's lungs. Fox ran 5,373.6 kilometres. He died June 28, 1981. He was 22.

2. RACE DAY

This year's instalment of the Terry Fox Run is set for Sunday, Sept. 15. Participants of all ages and abilities are invited to walk, run, ride, wheel or Rollerblade at one of more than 9,000 events across the globe.

The Run raises funds for the Terry Fox Foundation. For every dollar raised, 79 cents is donated to cancer research. The run isn’t just a Canadian event.

3. WATERDOWN TERRY FOX RUN