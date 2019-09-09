Waterdown's Little Free Library promotes a love of reading

A new library has popped up in Waterdown.

The Little Free Library filled with books is now perched at the Rotary Garden Court, and is waiting for eager readers to discover its treasures.

Inspired by Michaela Vanderlingen, whose little library is located on Thompson Drive, Rotary Club of Waterdown Community Service Committee member Brenda Jefferies said that the project has been in the works for months.

Before it could be realized, the idea had to satisfy a number of criteria. It had to be hands-on, it had to be visible to the community and it had to fulfil at least one of the service club's six areas of focus — in this case, basic education and literacy.

The little library, which was installed in June, was built by Rotarian Joe Kichler. Artist flair is courtesy of Jefferies' daughter Lisa, who helped to paint the structure. But there is still work to be done.

“We’re going to add some more decor,” said Jefferies.

Located at 30 John St. West, the library is for the community and book lovers to enjoy. It is officially part of the Little Free Library movement, joining more than 90,000 other tiny literacy havens to help spread the love of reading in neighbourhoods around the globe.

In Waterdown, the rules are simple: take a book, read a book and share a book. The book house is outfitted with two shelves, with the top reserved for adults and the bottom for children and teens.

Although the library structure is still being worked on, the books are available to share.

“I just hope people start to use it and enjoy reading the books," said Jefferies.